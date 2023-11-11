West Mifflin School Board member accused of sharing football playbook with opposing school

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A West Mifflin school board member was looking to clear the air after a serious accusation.

He was being accused of sharing the football team's playbook with Friday's opponent, Elizabeth Forward.

Mark Yuhas told KDKA earlier this week that he visited a client of his business, which is across the street from Elizabeth Forward's practice field.

He then stopped to watch and the coach confronted him for doing so. Then during a heated exchange, Yhas said he made a comment using the name of a popular play.

"He said, 'We've been practicing the wildcat against our defense for the last three weeks because we're waiting for somebody to pull that out on us because everyone is using it now," Yuhas said.

The school district is investigating.