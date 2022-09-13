West Mifflin police looking for missing 16-year-old D'nyla Kennedy-Smith
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.
Police said D'nyla Kennedy-Smith was last seen in the area of Midway Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday and is believed to be in the Monview Heights area.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown-colored Air Force shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.