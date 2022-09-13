Watch CBS News
Local News

West Mifflin police looking for missing 16-year-old D'nyla Kennedy-Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/13)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/13) 03:38

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old. 

Police said D'nyla Kennedy-Smith was last seen in the area of Midway Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday and is believed to be in the Monview Heights area. 

kdka-dnyla-kennedy-smith.png
West Mifflin police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.  (Photo provided by West Mifflin police/Facebook)

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown-colored Air Force shoes, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125

First published on September 13, 2022 / 2:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.