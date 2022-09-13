West Mifflin police looking for missing 16-year-old D'nyla Kennedy-Smith

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Police said D'nyla Kennedy-Smith was last seen in the area of Midway Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday and is believed to be in the Monview Heights area.

West Mifflin police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. (Photo provided by West Mifflin police/Facebook)

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown-colored Air Force shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125