Watch CBS News
Crime

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman arrested in West Mifflin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fugitive wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman was arrested after a K-9 stopped him from getting away, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said. 

Twenty-five-year-old Malik Banks has been wanted since April of last year when the sheriff's office said he failed to appear in court after being charged with firearms violations.

A month later, the sheriff's office said he was charged with aggravated assault after a woman told police he hit her under the eye with a gun. 

Pittsburgh PA ---- Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus announced today that a West Mifflin man, wanted on a bench warrant and active...

Posted by Allegheny County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 4, 2023

This week, the sheriff's office said detectives learned he was in a house on Midway Drive. When they went to the home on Thursday, the sheriff's office said Banks tried to escape out the rear door but was stopped by K-9 Woody. 

He was arrested without further incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, the sheriff's office said. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.