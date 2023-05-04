Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman arrested in West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fugitive wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman was arrested after a K-9 stopped him from getting away, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

Twenty-five-year-old Malik Banks has been wanted since April of last year when the sheriff's office said he failed to appear in court after being charged with firearms violations.

A month later, the sheriff's office said he was charged with aggravated assault after a woman told police he hit her under the eye with a gun.

This week, the sheriff's office said detectives learned he was in a house on Midway Drive. When they went to the home on Thursday, the sheriff's office said Banks tried to escape out the rear door but was stopped by K-9 Woody.

He was arrested without further incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, the sheriff's office said.