Driver was going about 90 mph in DUI crash that killed woman in West Mifflin, police say

The driver police say caused a deadly crash in West Mifflin last month is facing homicide and DUI charges.

Investigators say Keith Scherba Jr. stole a pickup truck in Pittsburgh before driving recklessly across the city and into West Mifflin, where he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into Shelly Hunter's SUV on July 11. The charges come nearly one month after the 60-year-old woman — a mother and patient care technician at Jefferson Hospital — was killed.

Shelly Hunter was killed in a crash in West Mifflin. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to investigators, Scherba stole a Chevrolet Silverado from a business in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood before driving away. Police say he struck another vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge and drove away before stopping on East Carson Street on the city's South Side.

There, investigators say he stopped outside the city's FBI field office and admitted to security personnel that he'd stolen the truck before taking off again toward West Mifflin. Police say his drive ended at the intersection of Buttermilk Hollow and Lebanon Church roads. Investigators say Scherba ran the red light and slammed into Hunter's SUV, killing her and seriously injuring another driver.

The criminal complaint details the moments before the deadly collision. Police say witnesses watched the stolen pickup speeding and weaving through traffic. Surveillance video allegedly shows the truck crossing into oncoming traffic to pass two vehicles before cutting back into its lane.

GPS data recovered from the truck shows it was traveling about 91 miles per hour just 600 feet before impact. According to the criminal complaint, Scherba later admitted he'd used drugs, telling detectives he'd used "a little bit of everything." Lab testing later found THC in his blood, authorities said.

When detectives asked why he was driving so fast, he answered: "Because I'm crazy." Scherba faces a slew of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI.

For neighbors, the tragedy is heartbreaking, but not surprising. Ayouba Sheriff said he has witnessed four crashes at this intersection since moving into the neighborhood five months ago and believes it's time to do something to make it safer.

"More lights, more traffic control, just a lot more care for the people who live around here," he said.