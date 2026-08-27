West Mifflin parents press for answers after bus transportation woes

Parents within the West Mifflin Area School District pressed the district and its bus provider for answers at a town hall Thursday after a rocky start to the school year.

Parents told KDKA-TV that they've been given the runaround, and that didn't stop on Thursday night, according to them. When they contact the district about bus issues, they said they are told to call the district's newly hired bus contractor, Krise Transportation, because it draws up the routes, but the company has also told parents to call the school.

"We're having issues all the time," mom Dana Kremer said.

She said it starts with how her son was made to cross a busy four-lane roadway to reach his bus. She thinks it's dangerous.

"That is unacceptable," Kremer said. "We've never had issues like this."

It was one of multiple issues brought up on Thursday at the town hall, where parents met with representatives from Krise and, in some cases, school board members.

"It's devastating," grandmother Diane Kasuta said. "Your heart drops to your stomach, and a kid gets off the bus, and they run to you and they're crying."

Parents told KDKA-TV that the buses have been hours late at pickup and drop-off, forcing students to miss classes or school breakfasts. Some parents told us their kids don't want to take the bus anymore.

They said buses have taken kids to the wrong drop-off locations, have passed directly by homes, and have at times been speeding. In one case, a bus backed up into a house. Students on board recorded the incident.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, board president Kevin Squires acknowledged the first days of school have been frustrating for families, the district, and Krise.

"It's something that we definitely take very seriously," Squires said. "The board takes it seriously, administration as well as Krise, in getting resolved and giving serious attention."

Along with being in daily contact with Krise, the district scheduled three town halls to allow parents to take their concerns to Krise and the district. However, all of the parents who spoke with KDKA-TV after Thursday's meeting said they left unsatisfied.

"I'm leaving disappointed," mom Brittany Davidson said. "I don't really feel like anything's been resolved."

Other parents told KDKA-TV that in their conversation with officials at the town hall, they were told the district was getting GPS trackers for buses, but they wouldn't come for a month.

"I do think the transportation company does have a lot of faults. It does seem like they are making some changes," parent Tom Fink said.

Squires said routes are being reevaluated, and the district is looking at the number of buses and getting additional drivers.

"We trust Krise to work with us and be a good partner to see those things resolved," he said.

Parents said they have read about past issues with Krise, and they don't understand why the district chose it as the new bus partner.

"We walked out," parent Adrienne Bucko said. "There's nothing being done in there besides them saying, 'Give us time, give us time, give us time, give us time.' I don't have time. I'm missing out on work. Everybody's missing out on work to get their kids to and from school."