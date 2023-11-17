West Mifflin Area school board member Mark Yuhas apologizes following accusations of sharing football team's plan

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The West Mifflin Area school board member accused of sharing the football team's game plan with their opponent has issued an apology.

That apology came during the district's first school board meeting since the allegations were made against Mark Yuhas.

"First of all, I'm not going to sit up here and deny some accusations," Yuhas said. "I did something very stupid.

KDKA

"Let me just say this to the young men sitting down here -- you know me," Yuhas went on to say. "I am the one school board member that supports every one of the athletic programs. But to these young men down here, I apologize. I truly do."

Several parents and students spoke out against Yuhas, including the football team's captain, who called the situation 'absolute chaos' and said that he was betrayed on a personal level.

Several parents also called for Yuhas to be removed.

Yuhas previously told KDKA that resigning is out of the question.

West Mifflin and Elizabeth Forward faced off on Nov. 10 in the Class 3A quarterfinals, with the Warriors winning 42-21.

Yuhas said he was in the area on Nov. 8 while the Elizabeth Forward Warriors were practicing. While watching, Yuhas said he and Warriors coach John DeMarco got into a heated exchange.

On Monday, the district sent a letter to parents. Superintendent Jeffrey Soles wrote, in part, that, "the facts the district has gathered correlate with the accusations made."

Yuhas' son, Shane, was an assistant coach at West Mifflin and told KDKA-TV on Tuesday that he was terminated on Nov. 10 just hours before the playoff game.

Responding to the incident, the Elizabeth Forward superintendent said he is happy with how his staff handled this situation.