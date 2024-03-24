Blue Flame Restaurant closes its doors after 68 years in business

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A local restaurant closed Sunday after remaining a staple in the Jefferson Hills community for decades.

Blue Flame Restaurant served customers for 68 years and leaves many memories behind.

Jessica George Elder worked her last shift at her family's restaurant. It's a place she's been going to for 30 years since she was a baby.

"I'd get to see my dad all the time. My mom and I would come in," Elder said.

Then, 17 years ago, she started working at the Jefferson Hills spot on and off.

"I always ended up coming back here because this has been home," Elder said.

The place that opened in 1956 is now shutting its doors and feeding customers one last time.

Jennifer George is the wife of one of the owners.

"They're tired after COVID. It's been harder and harder to keep the business going, with a lot of the way that things have been going with hiring and staffing," George said.

It wasn't an easy decision.

"It is sad to see everything go, and that it's not going to be here, but I do think it is very bittersweet," Elder said.

The change is just as hard for them as it is for customers.

"We have grown to know the people that come here. They've become friends. They've become part of the family," George said.

Paula Schwartz, now in her 70s, has been going there since she was five years old.

"Next Sunday, when I wake up, I'll be really sad," Schwartz said. "It's family. It's a family restaurant. This is where you bring your kids, and they can have fun, and have pancakes on Sunday."

Now, they'll all take a little time to reflect as they figure out what's next.

"We got to the end of the book, we're closing that book, and we'll open another one, but I'm not sure what exactly that one entails just yet," Elder said.

The space won't remain empty. The owners sold it to someone who is expected to open another restaurant.