Weiss Furniture to close after 107 years serving Pennsylvania families

Weiss Furniture, a family-owned business that has served Latrobe and the surrounding area for more than a century, is preparing to close its doors after 107 years of service.

The store will begin a going-out-of-business sale Sept. 3.

Owner Dalia Dunhoff said she will retire after the liquidation is completed. The business was founded in 1919 by father and son Joseph and Hymen Weiss. Hymen Weiss assumed full ownership in 1937 following his father's death.

The Weiss and Dunhoff families became connected through marriage, and in 1950, Hymen's brother-in-law, William Dunhoff, joined the company as a partner. Two years later, the business moved and expanded into a 23,000-square-foot showroom at the corner of Depot Street and Lincoln Avenue, where it remains today.

William Dunhoff took over the business when Hymen Weiss retired in 1973. William's sons, David and Richard, later joined the company.

Richard Dunhoff became the sole owner in 2007 and ran the business with his wife, Dalia, for the next 16 years. After Richard's death, Dalia continued as the sole owner.

"My family has had the privilege of helping generations of families furnish their homes and celebrate life's milestones," Dalia Dunhoff said in a statement. "Richard cared deeply about this business and the people we served, and I'm incredibly thankful for the loyal customers, employees and friends who have sustained Weiss Furniture for more than a century."

The liquidation sale will include living room, bedroom and dining furniture, along with mattresses and accessories. The store carries brands including Ashley, Best, Catnapper, England, La-Z-Boy, Serta, Southern Motion, Southerland and Vaughan-Bassett.