Mellow weather begins the weekend in Pittsburgh with plenty of sunshine to go along with it

Mellow weather will be in place for the weekend. Today will be mild with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity levels. Skies will be mostly sunny after patchy morning fog burns off.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - August 28, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The fog could be fairly thick in valley areas of the Laurel Highlands through 10 a.m. I have light winds coming in from the north at around 5 - 10 mph. Morning temperatures dipped to near 60 degrees.

Highs will tick up for the weekend, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. Humidity levels both days will be low, but will be extremely low for this time of the year on Saturday. Certainly good news for the Bruno Mars concert at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night.

I don't know if the weather can be any better for an outdoor concert. Concert temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s. It may be just cool enough to grab a jacket if you are heading out there for the concert, with sunset occurring just a couple of minutes before 8 p.m.

Speaking of sunset times, yesterday saw the last post-8 p.m. sunset of the year. "Days" will continue to get shorter. This month we lose 57 minutes of 'daylight'. In September, we lose 1 hour and 16 minutes. If you haven't noticed the change just yet, you will soon enough.

Most have seen their last rain for the month of August, and what a month it has been. We will be just shy of setting a record for total rain for the month in Pittsburgh. Yesterday's 0.11" of rain has us just 0.24" away from tying the 1987 record for total monthly August rain. We currently sit at third on the record list. This is more than likely where we will end up.

High temperatures through the next six days KDKA Weather Center

There is an isolated rain chance today, but even if you are one of the very few that sees a passing shower, it's only expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. Far away from anything substantial. The rest of the month's rain chances are as close to zero as you can get.

Looking ahead, we get another summer heat surge next week with high temperatures jumping up to near 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday. I have highs on those days in the upper 80s, with the rest of the week seeing highs in the mid 80s. It is going to be plenty hot.