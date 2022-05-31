9 dead, 50 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 50 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the long Memorial Day weekend. Two of the victims are under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people.

The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder, police said.

The victim self-transported to the University of Illinois in fair condition.

Three people were wounded after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 10:15 p.m. A 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a 31-year-old woman standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several unidentified offenders approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

During the shooting, a 32-year-old man was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire. The male victim sustained one gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 56-year-old man was shot while standing on a porch in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:32 a.m. the victim was standing outside on a porch, on the 500 block of North Lavergne, when he was shot at by an unidentified offender traveling in a white SUV.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the back and hip and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 1:31 p.m., a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

And two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. Saturday night a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other.

Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later.

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

A man was shot and killed inside a home in Englewood at 2:47 p.m. Memorial Day. The victim was in the house in the 6900 block of South Green Street when he was struck by gunfire in the face and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 5:03 p.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street in Auburn Gresham. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

At 7:43 p.m. Monday, three men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when they were all shot. One of them later died

One man, 25, was struck multiple times in the chest, and another, 26, was also struck in the chest. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The 25-year-old later died.

The third man, 27, was struck in the body and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

At 9:58 p.m. Monday, a woman was shot along the lakefront downtown. The 19-year-old woman was riding her bike along the lakefront near Wacker Drive and DuSable Harbor when a man shouted her, police said.

The man then took out a gun and shot the woman, and fled the scene on foot, police said. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was reported in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday: