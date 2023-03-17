Weekend Planner: St. Patrick's Day, shopping, and family fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's St. Patrick's Day and if you're looking to celebrate the holiday, how about heading to the South Side tomorrow?

You and your friends can check out Pittsburgh's best pubs at the "St. Paddy's Shamrock Stroll Bar Crawl."

It will include nearly a dozen bars and clubs along East Carson Street.

There will be sales on drinks, games, contests, live music, and more.

It takes place from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and the event, obviously, is for adults only.

More information can be found on the Bar Crawl Live website at this link.

Now, if you're looking for more family-friendly fun, you can head to the August Wilson African American Culture Center for the spring edition of their AW Community Day.

Children of all ages will enjoy fun activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, sports demonstrations, and live performances.

It happens from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free but registration is required and you can do so at this link.

Lastly, you can shop until you drop today and tomorrow at the Just Between Friends Spring Sale.

That's happening at the Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis.

There you'll be able to find great deals on spring and summer clothing, shoes, baby equipment, gear, maternity items, and so much more.

Most items are all the way up to 75-percent off and you can see everything on their website at this link.