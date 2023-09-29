Weekend Planner: Dancing, heritage, and car cruises

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - First Alert Meteorologist said that it's shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend and you know what...we're going to hold him to that!

There are plenty of great events that you can check out this weekend and take advantage of that gorgeous weather.

First, we start in Hazelwood Green with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's Open Air Performance Series.

Starting on Friday evening and going through Sunday, artists from the PBT, as well as local cultural groups and dance schools will take the outdoor stage for some free shows and demonstrations.

As always, there will be art vendors, kids activities, and food trucks.

Check out the details on the PBT website at this link.

The second annual Pittsburgh Hispanic Heritage Festival takes place tomorrow and it's an all-day celebration.

It begins at the Heinz History Center at 9:30 a.m. with live music, cultural showcases, and Hispanic cuisine.

That part is free.

Then at 1 p.m., the fun heads to the Clemente Museum with a celebration of the Pirates legend with more music, food, and games.

Tickets to that part are $21.

The event concludes at 8 p.m. with a concert at PPG Paints Arena with a concert featuring Farruko.

Tickets for that part can be found on PPG Paints Arena's website.

On Saturday, Ellwood City is hosting its annual fall festival and car cruise.

It all goes down from 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue with live music, food, classic cars, and a kid zone.

It's all free and you can show off your car!

The Ellwood Chamber has the details.

Next, we're heading to North Park Lake for the annual Pittsburgh Hearts of Steel Dragon Boat Festival.

The 40-foot canoes adorned with dragon heads and tails invade the lake all with the purpose of raising money for breast cancer survivors.

It's always a fun event to take part in or just go and check out the boats.

The races begin a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Check out the details right here.

The cutest event of the weekend is taking place in Latrobe.

Pug Fest is happening on Saturday at Kingston Veterans and Sportsman Club Picnic Grounds.

It's a fundraiser thrown by the Guardian Angels Pug Rescue, which is a group Jessica Guay recently featured on the KD Sunday Spotlight.

Admission is a $5 donation fee and pups get in for free.

There will be fun for humans and pups alike!

You can see more about the event on Facebook.

Finally, Allegheny County is hosting its second Hay Day on Saturday.

It goes down at South Park Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can enjoy hay rides, a barnyard petting zoo, face-painting, bounce houses, a balloon artist, a puppet show, a magician, games, and giveaways.

Best of all - it's free!

You will, however, have to buy food and drinks.

The county website has all the details.