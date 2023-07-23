KD Sunday Spotlight: Westmoreland County animal rescue making a difference one pug at a time

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday spotlight, we're highlighting an organization that's dedicated to helping dogs that are known for their wrinkly faces and silly personalities.

Guardian Angels Pug Rescue is a kennel-licensed rescue based in Westmoreland County.

Patti Levay, the founder and president of the rescue has been saving and rehoming pugs and other short-nosed dogs for decades.

Pugs are charming goofballs with squishy faces, big eyes, and curly tails and Levay loves them!

"The silliness of them, they loved everybody, there is no loyalty involved in a pug. They will go home with anybody and there are very few pugs that have any aggression issues and it's just the perfect dog beside the shedding," Levay said.

She founded Guardian Angels Pug Rescue in 1987 when she officially rescued her first pug.

"I got a call late at night that a woman's husband came home shot and killed his poodle and shot the pug then threw it down a flight of steps, could I help her?" Levay said.

The dog was pregnant with seven puppies. Levay eventually found them all homes.

"I thought if there's one pug out there, there are tons of pugs and sadly I was correct. I needed to get out there and help these dogs that needed rescuing," said Levay.

Over the years, she has rescued way over 1,000 pugs, pug mixes, and other small breeds. She calls dogs that aren't purebred pugs 'pug-wannabes.'

Last year, the 501c3 nonprofit kennel-licensed rescue took in pugs and French bulldogs that had been saved from China's meat trade. 12 of them have been adopted and three of them still need homes.

"Sylvie the little white one was used as a breeder, and if you look, she's got a lot of scars," Levay said.

There are currently 14 cute, short-snouted dogs at her kennel in Derry Township, where she also runs a grooming shop.

"My most recent rescue is a little Boston Terrier named Halo and he was being attacked by the family's Pitbull and then Halo was starting to become fear-aggressive, and they felt it was best to get him into another situation where he was safe," she said.

Finding them good homes is bittersweet but worth it.

"It's a flood of emotions like you're happy but you know you're going to miss this dog but you're so happy they've got a home, that's the reward, that's the pat on the back that you need, you got a dog a home and that's all that matter," she said.

The big, annual fundraiser for the nonprofit is the original Pugfest in Pennsylvania. This year it'll be on September 30th at the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmans Club picnic grounds in Derry Township.

There will be vendors, food, and several contests for all dogs like curliest tail, best trick, and most creative costume.

"A lot of people in this area know me as crazy Patti pug and I own it!" Levay said.

Many of the funds for the rescue come out of her own pocket so every donation is appreciated.

"When I put it out there the public does respond with either monetary or they send them directly through Chewy or Amazon and they come right to my door and I'm like yay!" she said.

Levay likes to educate people on proper dog care like making sure fences are secure, not leaving pups outside in the cold or heat, and microchipping your pets.

Levay explained what her hope is for the future.

"To never have to rescue, it would be nice for the breeders to take some time to just stop breeding for like five years," she said.

Running a rescue is "ruff" work, but all the wrinkly faces, pug hugs, and kisses light up Levay's life.

"They give me a reason to get up every morning. They drive me nuts sometimes; I'll be honest with you. You have a pug, sometimes they drive you nuts," Levay said. "They've saved me. I've gone through a lot, as everyone has, even though COVID, you get that loneliness, you get that oh, what am I going to do? These guys, these rescues give me a purpose in life. My dad taught me a long time ago that you need purpose in life otherwise what's the sense doing rescue has taught me that," she added.

Pugfest will be on Saturday, September 30th the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmans Club picnic grounds from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's open to the public, you don't need to have a dog to attend. Admission is a $5 donation fee and canines get in for free.

If you're interested in donating, check out Guardian Angels Pug Rescue's Facebook page to see what the rescue needs.

On the rescue's Facebook page, you can also learn about the adoptable pups and how to put in an application.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA'S Sunday Spotlight segment, send Jessica Guay an email at jguay@kdka.com