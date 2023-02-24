Weekend Planner: Beer, birds, and grooves

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to another Friday and as always that means the weekend is here!

If you're looking for fun activities to do this weekend, we've got your back.

However, this weekend, it's a big one for beer lovers.

The ninth annual Pittsburgh Winter BeerFest is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It will get underway tonight at 6:30 and continues on Saturday.

You'll be able to try about 400 local, regional, and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries.

There will also be live music, karaoke, and games.

The money raised from tickets will benefit non-profit organizations such as Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies, both of which help find homes for animals in need.

You can get tickets and check out the rundown on their website at this link!

Also this weekend, Flamingo Fest is back at the National Aviary.

Tomorrow and Sunday, you and your kids can learn all about the vibrant birds, create your own flamingo craft, and head into the wetlands to meet the flock.

Flamingo Fest is included with the price of admission but for even more fun, you can purchase tickets to a special art class where you can paint your own flamingo portrait.

Get the details and tickets at this link.

Lastly, tomorrow evening local artists will be grooving and jamming at the All That Jazz Concert.

The three-hour show is a salute to Pittsburgh's rich jazz history.

It takes place at the Elsie Hillman Auditorium at the Kaufman Center in the Hill District.

The show is free but donations will be accepted at the door.