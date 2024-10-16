Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh will be the coolest of the week with rain chances lingering

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's rain chance is the only chance for rain for the next week at this time

Yesterday saw the first reports of winter weather for the season here in Western Pennsylvania with 7 Springs recording some snow.

The video is glorious.

This means that a couple of notable yearly streaks will soon be coming to an end. Yesterday we had a real shot of failing to hit 50 degrees for our high temperature.

The last time we failed to hit 50°s was April 21st.

High temperatures - Oct. 16, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

That's a span of 178 days and there is a real chance the streak ends today. 178 days between sub-50° days is about normal and there isn't anything too remarkable with that.

The other notable number for Pittsburgh is the freezing mark.

The last time Pittsburgh dipped to 32° or below was on April 7th. Currently, we are on day 192 when it comes to remaining above freezing in Pittsburgh. This stretch has a real shot of being extended another two to three weeks with the best chance to fall to 32° or below happening on Friday actually.

I have our lows there coming in at 34°. Out of our 150 years of records, just over 30 years have seen stretches between freezing stretching out to more than 200 days. The largest gap is 220 days, occurring in 1929. It's the longest stretch since 2019.

Frost and freeze warnings KDKA Weather Center

Today will be the coolest of the week when it comes to high temperatures. Yesterday we hit 53° for the high.

I have our high today at just 49°. Today will be cloudier. There will be a low passing shower chance through the day with the potential remaining for some wet snow in higher elevations or a wintry mix. Morning lows in Pittsburgh will be near 40° with most communities falling to the mid-30s.

There are freeze warnings posted for higher elevations through 9 a.m. Winds will be light today coming in out of the northwest at 5-10mph. I have noon temperatures in the mid-40s

Looking ahead, I have the next six days after today as being dry. Expect cool mornings with pleasant afternoons.

Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday and the mid-60s on Friday. I have us hitting the 70s for highs on Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday: Light rain, wintry mix?

7-day forecast: October 16, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

