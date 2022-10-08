'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The search for a missing woman is intensifying weeks after she vanished.

"Anybody who wants to help out, please, please come help us find my sister," said Robert Ruediger Jr.

RELATED: Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search

Darlene Harbison of Frazer Township was last seen on September 11 and police believe they know who is responsible for her disappearance but they cannot question him.

That person is Eric Gibbs but he was found dead of an apparent suicide in the woods in West Deer Township on September 17.

RELATED: Police: Missing Frazer Township woman was in 'volatile relationship,' not seen since Sept. 11

According to police, the two had been in a volatile relationship.

Now, her brother is asking people to help them find her.

They are forming a search party today and will meet that Walter Chapel United Methodist Church.

"We want to find the answers, we want to fulfill everything and then put her body to rest, we know she's in a better place than we are but we want to find her," he said.

They're asking volunteers who join the search to dress for hiking because they plan to be in the woods.