Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A family is asking the community for help as they desperately search for Darlene Harbison, a woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Harbison, 59, of Frazer Township disappeared on Sept. 11. Her family said they need all the help they can to comb through the woods and roadsides near her home.

Allegheny County police say Darlene Harbison has been missing since Sept. 11. (Source: Allegheny County)

"Anybody who wants to help out, please, please come help us find my sister," said Robert Ruediger Jr., Darlene Harbison's brother.

Ruediger said his family has not been able to reach Harbison since she returned home to Frazer Township from a trip to Ohio. He said he would never want any family to go through what his family is going through right now.

"We want to find the answers, we want to fulfill everything and then put her body to rest. We know she's in a better place than we are right now," Ruediger said.

Allegheny County police detectives believe 57-year-old Eric Gibbs is responsible for Harbison's disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in the woods on Logan Road in West Deer Township on Sept. 17. Police said they learned Harbison was in a "volatile relationship" with Gibbs.

On Sept. 17, police said they found Harbison's boyfriend, 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, dead. (Source: Allegheny County)

"The hardest part is not knowing, not knowing what happened, not knowing where she is at," said Ruediger.

Ruediger said everything his sister does is for her kids and her grandchildren.

"They were her life, that's what she lived for. And if we could find her and put her to rest, it'll aid in those children's lives as well," he said.

On Saturday morning, community members are asked to join a search party. They will meet at Walter Chapel United Methodist Church on Crawford Run Road in Cheswick at 10 a.m. The church is not far from Harrison's Frazer Township house.

"I was shocked because it's so close to home and I was also shocked because I hadn't heard about it until her brother came to the church on Thursday," said Linda Hobaugh.

One of the church's parishioners, Linda Hobaugh, knew she had to do something after Ruediger came into the church a few days ago searching for clues and help.

"We need the community to rally with this church and this family to come out and help at this search party and prayers," Hobaugh said.

Hobaugh is doing everything that she can to help. She plans to be on the ground searching on Saturday morning and is asking other people to volunteer to comb through roadsides, wooded areas, ravines and hillsides.

"It's a lot of woods and a lot of ground to cover, that's why we need as many people as we can possibly get to come out and help this family," Hobaugh said.

County police said investigators, local firefighters, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Steel City K-9 Response already conducted several searches in the area.

The Allegheny County Police Department shared photos of what's believed to be Gibb's Chevy Cobalt and F-150.

Police have also released photos of the vehicles that Eric Gibbs is known to drive. (Source: Allegheny County)

Ruediger is asking people to keep an eye out for Harbison's motorcycle, a black Suzuki KW-250, which has not been found, and any other clues that could give their family some answers.

"My mother is a wreck, the daughters are beside themselves. If we could find her, I would be so grateful. Please, keep your eyes open," Ruediger said.

The Allegheny County Police Department is requesting the public's assistance and asks anyone who has seen Harbison, Gibbs or the vehicles between Sept. 10-13 is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.