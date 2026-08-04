Wayfair opening North Hills store, will be company's first Pennsylvania location

Wayfair will be opening a physical store in the North Hills of Pittsburgh next year.

The store, which will be the company's first store in Pennsylvania, will be located at the North Hills Village shopping center along McKnight Road, and is expected to open sometime next year.

Wayfair's first store in the region is expected to consist of 95,000 square feet of shopping space, which the company says will be organized by room and style.

The store is also expected to feature an on-site design studio that will allow shoppers to to work with consultants on projects.

"We are excited that Wayfair has chosen to locate its very first store in Pennsylvania at North Hills Village shopping center. As one of the world's largest home retailers, we know Wayfair will be a vibrant new addition to the property and be well-received by the community," said Fred Reitano, CEO of J.J. Gumberg Co. "We are proud of the professional partnership that we have developed with Wayfair in order to bring their brand to Pittsburgh, and believe it will elevate the shopping experience in the marketplace."

Wayfair currently operates physical stores in Illinois, Georgia, and Ohio and has plans for additional stores in Colorado, New York, Florida, and New Jersey.

An exact opening date of the North Hills Village location hasn't been announced.