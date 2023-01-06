Watch CBS News
On A Positive Note: Program at McMurray senior living community connects residents to youth

By Kym Gable

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Waters of McMurray Senior Living Community just launched a new year of "Intergenerational Experiences," connecting residents to young people in their community in a variety of ways.  

The cheer squad from Peters Township High School performed for the audience, and the residents joined in with more chanting and clapping.  

Afterwards, they shared stories with each other and enjoyed cookies. 

"I think something we have to remember is we've all been that age once and I think it brings back positive memories, happy memories and it always brings a smile to their faces," senior living consultant Morgan Traffican said.

For cheerleader Rachel Zeisloft, it was a very special evening.

"It was a lot of fun. My grandparents live here and they haven't got to come see me cheer at a game so it was really great for them to have this experience," Zeisloft said.

