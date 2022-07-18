Water buffaloes to be set up in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers: be prepared for low water pressure.

The MAWC is performing a system upgrade in Murrysville, Jeannette, and Penn Township.

Work is expected to last 24 hours. Water buffaloes will be set up throughout the area.

This message is for our customers in the Murrysville, Jeannette & Penn Twp area. MAWC will be performing a system... Posted by Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County on Sunday, July 17, 2022

There will be water buffaloes at the following locations: Technology Lane at Mellon Road in Murrysville, White Valley Drive at the White Valley Apartments in Delmont Borough, Faulk Drive at Morosini Farm Court in Export, the Claridge Post Office at Main Street in Claridge, and at Hungry Hanks Pizza at the intersection of Route 130 and North 14th Street in Jeannette.