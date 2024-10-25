South Fayette vs. Moon high school football

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's the final night of the regular season for high school football in the Pittsburgh area!

Tonight's Steelers Showcase High School Game of the Week is coming to you live from Moon Township with South Fayette and Moon set to battle it out in 5A's Allegheny Six conference.

South Fayette and Moon are each looking to bounce back from losses and trying to earn a wild card spot in the postseason.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Moon Area High School!

There are multiple ways to watch the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week this season, including by watching the live player above and by tuning into KDKA+!

South Fayette and Moon struggling in conference play

South Fayette (6-3, 1-3) heads into tonight's game with three straight losses.

The Lions kicked off their season with six straight wins in non-conference play, but have struggled in the Allegheny Six Conference, losing to Upper St. Clair, Peters Township, and Bethel Park the last three weeks. All three of their opponents are listed in the top five of the Post-Gazette's rankings.

Junior quarterback Drew Welhorsky has been the do-it-all player for South Fayette, currently sitting 10th in the WPIAL with over 1,500 passing yards and also rushing for just over 800 yards this season.

South Fayette junior quarterback Drew Welhorsky carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Sep. 20th, 2024 at James Weir Stadium in Rostraver Township. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Moon (4-4, 1-3) lost 35-7 last week to Upper St. Clair and are also trying to get back into the win column.

The Tigers have dropped three of their last four games.

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week schedule