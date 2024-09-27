Peters Township and Upper St. Clair facing off tonight in Route 19 rivalry game

UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's almost time for Friday night football in the WPIAL and two rival schools from neighboring areas in the South Hills are going head to head tonight!

Tonight's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week will come to you live from Upper St. Clair tonight as the Panthers host their crosstown rivals from Peters Township. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Panthers Stadium.

Both teams are undefeated with records of 5-0 and will be looking to take down their neighborhood rival.

Peters Township is the defending WPIAL champion in 5A while neighboring Upper St. Clair is looking to win their first WPIAL title since 2006.

The Route 19 Rivalry

Peters Township and Upper St. Clair have been longtime rivals dating back to the old days of the WPIAL's 4A Quad West and Great Southern conferences.

The two schools are located just over six miles apart and are now in Class 5A's Allegheny Six Conference.

Peters Township, led by head coach T.J. Plack, is averaging 37 points per game and hasn't allowed more than seven points in a game since their Week 0 opener against Canon-McMillan.

Junior quarterback Nolan DiLucia has been one of the most efficient passers in the WPIAL, throwing for just over 900 yards in Peters Township's five games. DiLucia has seven passing touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Mike Junko's Upper St. Clair team, meanwhile, is averaging just over 44 points per game, but their defense hasn't been as stingy, giving up 22 points to Mt. Lebanon in Week 0 and 14 points to McKeesport last Friday night.

The Panthers' ground game has been highly productive through five games with Dante Coury and Julian Dahlem being a powerful tandem with over 500 rushing yards each. Add in John Banbury and Josh Snyder who are each averaging more than 10 yards per carry this year.

Both teams have played and beat Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, and McKeesport and tonight's game should be a good test, but the question that will be answered is whether the powerful offenses or the stalwart defenses will win out.

