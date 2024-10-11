Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin high school football

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's time for Friday night football with a big test for two of the top teams in Class 1A!

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from Dormont Memorial Stadium with Fort Cherry and Bishop Canevin set to square off!

Fort Cherry is undefeated with a record of 7-0 and head to face a Bishop Canevin team with only one loss and looking to beat the defending champions.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

There are multiple ways to watch the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week this season, including by watching the live player above and by tuning into KDKA+!

Matt Sieg continues to dazzle for Fort Cherry

You can't talk about Fort Cherry's success without talking about standout quarterback Matt Sieg.

The junior signal caller is starting to garner attention nationwide with his college recruiting, having received 18 different Division I offers so far.

Fort Cherry junior quarterback Matt Sieg is getting national attention with his college recruiting. KDKA

Sieg has put up big numbers both running and throwing the ball this season, accounting for more than 1300 yards of offense with 24 touchdowns.

The Fort Cherry offense is averaging 40 points per game, and on the defensive side of the ball, they've only allowed 40 points all season.

Bishop Canevin's potent passing game

Kole Olszewski likes to throw the ball around and the Bishop Canevin offense has been successful with the senior quarterback at the helm.

Olszewski has thrown for nearly 1200 yards and 16 touchdowns so far this season. Three different Canevin receivers are averaging 20 or more yards per reception.

Bishop Canevin's offense, like Fort Cherry's, is also putting up 40 points per game with running back Myontae Mott balancing out the passing game with 667 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week schedule