Watch CBS News
Sports

Plum vs. Latrobe high school football live stream

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's time for the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week!

Tonight's game is coming to you live from Latrobe Memorial Stadium at Latrobe plays host to Plum!

The host Wildcats head into tonight's game on the heels of a 41-0 shutout win at Connellsville, while Plum looks to bounce back from a 42-7 loss to Franklin Regional.

Ron Prady's Wildcats team scored with a defensive touchdown on the first play of the game last week and never looked back. The team forced six turnovers in the big win.

Standout running back/linebacker Alex Tatsch, a Penn State recruit, carried the ball five times for 86 yards, including a 51 yard touchdown run.

For Latrobe, the team is looking to build on momentum gained in recent years.

john-wetzel-1.jpg
Greater Latrobe High School quarterback John Wetzel looks for an open receiver during a game against McKeesport last year. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

From a 3-7 record while playing in 5A in 2021, the team improved to 8-4 last year and won a playoff game before losing to Aliquippa in the quarterfinals.

Matt Morgan's Plum squad has found itself in the middle of the pack the past three years after an 8-0 season in 2020 that ended with a trip to the 4A semifinals. 

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week schedule

  • 8/26 – Montour's defense leads Spartans to 24-14 win over Central Valley
  • 8/30 -- Plum vs. Latrobe
  • 9/6 -- Central Catholic vs. Woodland Hills
  • 9/13 -- Steel Valley vs. South Park
  • 9/20 -- Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills
  • 9/27 -- Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair
  • 10/4 -- Trinity vs. Thomas Jefferson
  • 10/11 -- Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin
  • 10/18 -- North Catholic vs. Avonworth
  • 10/25 -- South Fayette vs. Moon
Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.