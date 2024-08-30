Plum vs. Latrobe high school football live stream
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's time for the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week!
Tonight's game is coming to you live from Latrobe Memorial Stadium at Latrobe plays host to Plum!
The host Wildcats head into tonight's game on the heels of a 41-0 shutout win at Connellsville, while Plum looks to bounce back from a 42-7 loss to Franklin Regional.
Ron Prady's Wildcats team scored with a defensive touchdown on the first play of the game last week and never looked back. The team forced six turnovers in the big win.
Standout running back/linebacker Alex Tatsch, a Penn State recruit, carried the ball five times for 86 yards, including a 51 yard touchdown run.
For Latrobe, the team is looking to build on momentum gained in recent years.
From a 3-7 record while playing in 5A in 2021, the team improved to 8-4 last year and won a playoff game before losing to Aliquippa in the quarterfinals.
Matt Morgan's Plum squad has found itself in the middle of the pack the past three years after an 8-0 season in 2020 that ended with a trip to the 4A semifinals.
The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week schedule
- 8/26 – Montour's defense leads Spartans to 24-14 win over Central Valley
- 8/30 -- Plum vs. Latrobe
- 9/6 -- Central Catholic vs. Woodland Hills
- 9/13 -- Steel Valley vs. South Park
- 9/20 -- Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills
- 9/27 -- Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair
- 10/4 -- Trinity vs. Thomas Jefferson
- 10/11 -- Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin
- 10/18 -- North Catholic vs. Avonworth
- 10/25 -- South Fayette vs. Moon