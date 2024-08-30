Plum vs. Latrobe high school football live stream

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's time for the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week!

Tonight's game is coming to you live from Latrobe Memorial Stadium at Latrobe plays host to Plum!

The host Wildcats head into tonight's game on the heels of a 41-0 shutout win at Connellsville, while Plum looks to bounce back from a 42-7 loss to Franklin Regional.

Ron Prady's Wildcats team scored with a defensive touchdown on the first play of the game last week and never looked back. The team forced six turnovers in the big win.

Standout running back/linebacker Alex Tatsch, a Penn State recruit, carried the ball five times for 86 yards, including a 51 yard touchdown run.

For Latrobe, the team is looking to build on momentum gained in recent years.

Greater Latrobe High School quarterback John Wetzel looks for an open receiver during a game against McKeesport last year. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

From a 3-7 record while playing in 5A in 2021, the team improved to 8-4 last year and won a playoff game before losing to Aliquippa in the quarterfinals.

Matt Morgan's Plum squad has found itself in the middle of the pack the past three years after an 8-0 season in 2020 that ended with a trip to the 4A semifinals.

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week schedule

8/26 – Montour's defense leads Spartans to 24-14 win over Central Valley

8/30 -- Plum vs. Latrobe

9/6 -- Central Catholic vs. Woodland Hills

9/13 -- Steel Valley vs. South Park

9/20 -- Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills

9/27 -- Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair

10/4 -- Trinity vs. Thomas Jefferson

10/11 -- Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin

10/18 -- North Catholic vs. Avonworth

10/25 -- South Fayette vs. Moon