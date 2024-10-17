New Washington County women's shelter topped with final beam

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews put the final beam up on a new women's shelter under construction in Washington County on Thursday.

For the team at City Mission, it's a milestone upon years of work.

"This is a way in which the people of Southwestern Pennsylvania have come together to help their homeless neighbors, and I think they can be really, really proud of that," said Sally Mounts the former chief development officer of City Mission.

Dean Gartland, the retired president and CEO of City Mission, said it's going to transform lives.

The soon-to-be shelter is just a frame of red steel now, but it will eventually house 50 beds, giving City Mission room to do what it previously could not.

"Every month, we receive between 50 to 60 calls from women we have to turn away as we don't have any more room," said Diana Vaughan, the president and CEO of City Mission.

"We're really helping them to rebuild their lives and create stability," said Leah Dietrich, City Mission's director of residential programs.

It'll even have space for child care and enough to serve a family. It's about building up the women who need help.

"Our goal is to work with individuals from the day they come in to make sure they never end up in a situation where they are homeless again," said Dietrich.

City Mission has raised nearly $8 million of the $8.4 million needed to complete the project.

"All of our donors who have given over the years, they've really stepped up to the plate," said Gartland.

Mounts helped raise a lot of that money. She put her lasting etch on the final beam and wrote "all due to God."

"God has really blessed us at City Mission," said Mounts.

The facility is expected to be completed by mid-summer of next year.