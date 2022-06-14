Washington County sheriff's office warns of thieves breaking into cars along Montour Trail

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police say thieves are breaking into cars along a popular Pittsburgh-area trail.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two cars were broken into on Friday in the Montour Trail parking lot off Valley Brook Road in Peters Township.

Thieves are targeting families along the busy Montour Trail in South Allegheny and Washington Counties. On Friday, two... Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office of PA on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The sheriff's office said the suspect's car is a black Toyota RAV4 rental car with Florida plates JAL J62.

Upper St. Clair police also reported thefts from vehicles parked in lots near parks or trails and said other South Hills communities are experiencing the same thing. Police said they're investigating the potentially connected thefts and are working to identify suspects.

The sheriff's office reminded residents to double check their locks and leave valuables out of plain sight