Washington County mom charged after 1-year-old daughter dies from fentanyl toxicity

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Washington County mom is facing homicide charges after police said her 1-year-old daughter died from fentanyl toxicity.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive at an apartment on Hancock Street in North Franklin Township on June 10. The child was taken to a hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Lindsey Reho is facing homicide charges after police said her 1-year-old daughter died of fentanyl toxicity in North Franklin Township. (Photo: Washington County Correctional Facility)

According to the criminal complaint, EMS personnel told police that while they were performing life-saving measures, they heard Lindsey Reho saying, "Do you think she got into something" and asking about Narcan.

Investigators said Reho admitted to using heroin almost daily and said on the morning of her daughter's death, she left the house to go to a methadone clinic. Before leaving, she told police she had some old drug paraphernalia in the apartment that she threw out.

When she got home, she told police she was in contact with the baby while cooking breakfast and washing dishes and a short time after the girl was placed in her pack and play, she was found unresponsive.

Police said the girl's toxicology report came back in July and showed she had fentanyl and norfentanyl in her system and her cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

In addition to homicide, Reho is also charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.