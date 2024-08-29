Another Pa. Lottery Cash 5 winning ticket sold in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Western Pennsylvania has yet another big-time lottery winner.

A Cash 5 ticket with a Quick Cash Jackpot worth more than $725,000 was sold in Washington for Wednesday night's drawing.

The ticket matched all five numbers - 4-8-10-16-19 to win a total of $726,103.50 and was sold at the Jefferson Avenue Station.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Along with the big winner, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 21,000 Cash 5 tickets won prizes in the drawing.

The winner will have to claim their prize within one year of the drawing.

Wednesday's winning marks another big winner in Washington County this year.

Less than one month ago, a $1 million-winning Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot Scratch-Off ticket was sold in Canonsburg.

There also was another $1 million-winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleroi earlier this year.

An Exxon station on Maple Drive sold the ticket in late July. The Exxon station also was rewarded with a $5,000 bonus.