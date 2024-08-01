Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Washington County

Armstrong County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket, but the victory is bittersweet

CANONSBURG (KDKA) - We've got yet another big-time lottery winner here in Western Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1 million-winning Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot Scratch-Off ticket was sold in Canonsburg this week.

The ticket is a $20 game that obviously offers a top prize of $1 million.

It was sold at the Sheetz on Washington Road in Canonsburg and as a result, the Sheetz location will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This week's winner just adds to an ever-growing list of 2024 lottery winners in Western Pennsylvania getting a million dollars or more via scratch-offs or drawings.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that scratch-off winnings expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which can be found on the lottery's website right here.

Bittersweet victory

One of those big-time lottery winners in our area was Karen Coffman of Freeport, who won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket earlier this year.

In June, she was presented with a check celebrating her victory and while it was a joyous day, it was also a somber one.

Karen's husband, Rob, died from a brain tumor two weeks after she won. Coffman said as her husband was passing, he was worried that she wouldn't be taken care of once he was gone.

"Throughout the years, I kept telling him, 'You watch, one of these days, I am going to hit the million,'" Coffman said.

"You watch and see, and he would just laugh at me and say, 'Yeah, right.' And I was like, 'Come on, with my luck. You know I am going to hit.' And then whenever I hit, I said to him, I said, 'Rob, you can go ahead and go. You don't have to worry. I'll be ok.'"

Washington County winnings

Just two weeks ago, Washington County again was home to a million-dollar winner.

However, instead of being a scratch-off ticket, this was a $1 million-winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleroi.

An Exxon station on Maple Drive sold the ticket, and just like the scratch-off winner, the station will get a $5,000 bonus and the winner has one year from the sale date to claim their winnings.