Former Washington County youth football league director sentenced for embezzling funds

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Friday afternoon that the former director of the Washington/Greene Youth Football League has been sentenced to 10 years' probation and ordered to pay at least $1,500 per month to the league after nearly 5 years of embezzlement.

According to the attorney general's office, 57-year-old William Spencer had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.

An investigation into Spencer found that between 2020 and 2025, he diverted funds meant for the youth football program to his personal accounts and used them to pay for credit cards, fund his retirement account, and make various purchases.

In all, Spencer took more than $230,000 across that five-year period. In that time period, Spencer wrote 187 checks payable to himself from the league accounts.

"This defendant violated the trust of the families, volunteers, and community members who donated and supported the league, which he left decimated financially," Attorney General Sunday said. "Time and time again, he stole from league coffers, harming the young athletes, coaches, and other program supporters with every dollar he took."

When he was sentenced on Friday in Washington County Court, he paid $30,000 upfront and will now pay at least $1,500 each month toward the remaining balance.

As for his probation, he will serve the first six months of probation under house arrest.

Spencer was the director of the Washington/Greene Youth Football League from 2013 until his resignation in 2025.