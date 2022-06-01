Police: Washington County 8-year-old hit by drunk driver while riding bike

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A local mom is outraged after her son was hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding his bike.

It happened in the city of Washington on West Chestnut Street around 8:30 Friday evening. Police say an eight-year-old boy was riding his bike in the area near his house when he was hit by a man driving a truck. Investigators say the man fled the scene and believe he was drinking and driving.

"I could've lost my son due to this situation," said Rhonda Pendland.

Pendland is thankful her 8-year-old son Nolan Thomas is alive and on the mend. His right leg is in a cast after his mom says he suffered a compound fracture, bruising and road rash.

Police say 45-year-old David Garcia of Washington was behind the wheel and took off after hitting the boy.

Tonight at 6: This is Nolan Thomas. He was struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding his bike Friday night on his street in the city of Washington. That man, David Garcia, is behind bars facing multiple charges. We spoke to the boy’s mom. You’ll hear from her on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/pK5HpF6Frm — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) June 1, 2022

"Whenever I got here, the vehicle wasn't here, obviously. His bike was laying here in front of my neighbor's house off to the side of the road," said Pendland.

The bike's back tire and seat are bent from the crash. Pendland wasn't home when the accident happened, but her husband was. She says police responded right away.

"Mr. Garcia did give a statement to the arresting officer later that basically he left because he was afraid," said Washington Police Chief Dan Rush.

Nolan didn't have a lot to say Wednesday when KDKA met him, but he did tell us how the accident made him feel.

"Mad," he said.

"I understand you were afraid, but you hit a child," said Pendland. "Thank God I didn't lose him."

Pendland says her son's last day of school is this Friday, and he's sad he's not able to finish out the year with his classmates. She says he's also still pretty shaken up about everything.

Police are waiting on Garcia's blood alcohol test results to come back and he's facing a long list of charges. He's behind bars at the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.