Contract worker charged for allegedly selling stolen laptops from Washington & Jefferson College

A contract worker with the company Siemens is now facing multiple charges after he was found to have allegedly sold laptops that were stolen from Washington & Jefferson College.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, in February, the W&J College Police Department met with officials from the school regarding more than 100 laptops that had gone missing. The school told police that the computers had been in a secure storage room in the basement of the TEK Center on campus.

In total, the school told police that 124 HP laptops had gone missing.

In September of last year, the laptops had been delivered and placed in the secure storage room, which required keycard access. After conducting an inventory check, they found that only 46 laptops were in the room, and the value of the missing laptops totaled approximately $189,000.

Then, in February, screenshots surfaced of HP laptop boxes for sale on Facebook Marketplace via a user by the name of "Dang Cuang" in Vietnam. The screenshots showed visible serial numbers, which matched the serial numbers of the laptops missing from W&J's storage room.

W&J also received assistance from the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance, which learned that on or about March 5, 2026, an eBay user with the name "bpco1888" had sold several HP laptops in the preceding six months. Photographs of the eBay listings provided serial numbers that matched the laptops from W&J.

The seller was ultimately revealed to be Donald Sanders of Beaver, Pennsylvania. Sanders, a contract worker with Siemens, had been working on the school's campus during the period in which the laptops went missing. During his work, he checked out contractor keys, which would have provided him with access to the TEK Center.

Of the 124 laptops that went missing, the eBay account linked to Sanders sold 123.

To go along with stolen laptops, Sanders is also accused of attempting to sell 65 smoke detectors, which were not to be removed as the school was replacing its system.

Sanders is now facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.