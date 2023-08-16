Watch CBS News
Police: Woman's wallet stolen from Hempfield Township restaurant, used to buy $3,000 worth of gift cards

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Investigators are looking at surveillance footage after they said a woman's wallet was stolen from a restaurant in Hempfield Township and used to buy over $3,000 in gift cards. 

State troopers said they were called after a wallet was taken from a woman's purse at the IronRock Tap House on Route 30 on Friday. 

After the theft, police said her credit card was used at the Walmart on Greengate Centre Circle to buy three Visa gift cards totaling $3,011.94. 

kdka-hempfield-township-wallet-theft.png
(Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators got surveillance footage from Walmart and believe the two unidentified men are connected to the fraudulent gift card purchase and at least one is suspected in the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance video is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 2:44 PM

