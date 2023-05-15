Voting opens for WQED's annual children's writing contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Voting is open right now for WQED's annual writing contest.

The contest is for students in kindergarten through the third grade.

There are 16 finalists, many who are from here in our region.

The finalists were chosen from nearly 400 stories around the country.

Voting for the Reader's Choice Winner is open through Friday, with the winner set to be announced on Saturday.

