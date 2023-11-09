Volunteers, rescue teams continue search for 2 missing men last seen near Allegheny River

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Volunteers continued the search in the Allegheny River in Harmar Township Thursday night for two different victims.

Police say a man crashed into the Hulton Bridge and then jumped. The other is a Springdale man.

Sean Dugan's car was found off Gulf Lab Road by the railroad tracks there last month.

They were in areas of interest with negative results.

Harmar Township Police Chief Jason Domaratz says it's another long, frustrating day not being able to give families closure. Rescue teams from Lower Kiski and Elizabeth Borough searched for hours Thursday night.

For six hours, the search continued for two different victims in the Allegheny River within roughly a mile of each other, from the Hulton Bridge to the Bessemer railroad bridge.

Volunteers, including William Sombo from Elizabeth Township No. 139 Search and Rescue Side Sonar Aquatic Team, talked about the concerns and challenges.

"There is a lot of debris in the water there. We are just hoping for the best right now," Sombo said. "We only put one set of divers down today. We are using the side sonar equipment and the underwater drone to attempt to locate the victims underwater."

Police say one of the victims is possibly a 42-year-old Verona man. Police say a car registered to that man crashed on the Hulton Bridge.

Multiple witnesses watched a man jump into the Allegheny River. It's unclear why. The man wasn't involved in a police chase or pursuit.

And it's been more than a week since 58-year-old Sean Dugan of Springdale went missing; his vehicle was found near these railroad tracks. Many people have gone out to search for Dugan in the woods and on the water, but there's still no sign of him.

"You got to keep in mind these aren't pictures, they are images," Sombo said.

KDKA-TV got a look at the state-of-the-art equipment, side sonar and underwater drone pictures.

The water temperature is 50 degrees, officials tell KDKA-TV. The areas they are searching are between six to 15 feet deep.

Another frustrating night.

"The anomaly that we picked up last night, that anomaly is now not there. It's possible that the current has taken the victim further down the river."

The next search, officials told KDKA-TV, is Saturday.