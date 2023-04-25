Volunteers cleaning up Sheridan Avenue Orchard to create safe space during synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Now that the trial process has begun in the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting, discussions, thoughts and memories about that day are going to start popping up more often, and it could be traumatizing for a lot of people. One program is offering people a place to heal.

The Sheridan Avenue Orchard in East Liberty has been around for about 10 years. It generates fresh produce for food pantries and for people who live in the neighborhood. But it has often been used as a place for education and healing through numerous types of programming.

(Photo: KDKA)

And this week, as jury selection begins in the trial for the accused shooter in the synagogue attack, volunteers are cleaning up the garden in memory of the 11 victims from three different congregations, giving people a safe space to gather, discuss and heal while also performing an act of service -- something that organizers say is synonymous with the Jewish faith.

"(We) identify that this timing with the trial going on Downtown would be a tense time in our community, it can be retraumatizing or triggering for folks, it can be confusing, it can just bring up all types of different feelings or thoughts for different people and so we really wanted to think about how can we provide q space for us to come together in a meaningful way," said Jules Mallis, the executive director of Repair the World Pittsburgh.

The cleanup is being organized by Repair the World Pittsburgh and the 10.27 Healing Partnership. It is open to the public and goes until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.