Doctors are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in the number of parents refusing newborn vitamin K shots, and as a result, a huge increase in cases of infant bleeding.

Doctors at Allegheny Health Network say they're seeing the nationwide trend happening locally. Since 2017, the number of families refusing vitamin K shots for their newborn has gone from 3.1% to 8.1%. That's led to four times the number of babies bleeding, which can be fatal.

Doctors attribute the shot refusal to false information online and mixed messages from government health organizations. Some families mistakenly think the vitamin K shot is a vaccine.

"Vitamin K is a naturally occurring substance," says Dr. William McCarran, the director of newborn medicine at Allegheny Health Network. "Vaccines are not naturally occurring. They're immunizations that are essentially manufactured or developed in a lab that are meant to provide immunity. Vitamin K, the form of vitamin K that we give newborns, is delivered in a shot because that's the only way that we know it can be really absorbed. The vitamin K that we give a baby is really no different than the vitamin K that you get when you eat your spinach."

Dr. McCarran says the vitamin K shot is the only effective way to decrease the risk of vitamin K-deficient bleeding. It's been used for 80 years with no adverse reactions or side effects.

"Every baby should get a vitamin K shot in the first hours of life because it's the only effective way to decrease the risk of vitamin K-deficient bleeding," McCarran says.

He also says there are significant differences between the vitamin K for newborns and for adults. McCarran suggests parents talk with their doctor if they have questions and be careful about what you read online.

You can see the full conversation with McCarran on KDKA's YouTube page and get more information at kidsburgh.org.