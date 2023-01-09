Visitation begins for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A public viewing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, one week since Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty.

People from across the state will have the opportunity to pay their respects to McIntire, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting his community.

Blue lights shine brightly and blue ribbons adorn every corner of the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in support of McIntire.

Monday marks one week since McIntire ran toward danger in an attempt to catch a suspect and keep his community safe. He was ambushed that day and his call of duty ended. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

HAPPENING NOW—>busses shuttling mourners to the funeral home for the public viewing of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/4Gj4L7Kme2 — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) January 9, 2023

The public viewing is scheduled at Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at noon at Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington with the burial immediately following at Mount Airy Cemetery. More details can be found here.