Victim expected to survive after late-night stabbing in Chalfant

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in Chalfant
Man stabbed in Chalfant 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed late on Friday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 12:30 a.m., police were notified of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Avenue. 

Once on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital. 

He is expected to survive. 

Allegheny County Police Department detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 7:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

