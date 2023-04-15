Victim expected to survive after late-night stabbing in Chalfant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed late on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 12:30 a.m., police were notified of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Avenue.

Once on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police Department detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

