Veteran receives new home thanks to non-profit group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One local veteran has a new home thanks to a non-profit group.

For months, volunteers have been doing renovations on the home, getting it ready. On Monday, leaders with Heroes Never Alone handed over the keys to the house.

The leaders said it's the first in what they hope is long series of efforts to help the men and women who've served our country.

Heroes Never Alone said in addition to affordable housing, it wants to support veterans by connecting them to a support network after their service ends.