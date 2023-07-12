Verona fugitive wanted on multiple bench warrants arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Verona man who has been on the run for nearly a year has been arrested.

Jaheed Aziz, 32, has been a fugitive since August of last year when the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said he failed to appear for a status hearing on four separate cases that encompassed charges like aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, burglary and firearms violations.

A judge issued bench warrants on all four cases.

This week, the sheriff's office said detectives learned Aziz was at a home at Allegheny Dwellings on Belleau Drive. When detectives went there Wednesday morning, they said he refused to present himself and was later found in a bedroom of the apartment.

Aziz was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail without further incident.