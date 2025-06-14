Verona caretaker charged with neglecting special-needs patient

A caretaker has been charged after Verona police say she neglected a special-needs patient who requires around-the-clock care.

The Verona Police Department was originally called to a welfare check along North Avenue on Friday, just after 4 p.m., after receiving reports that a care-dependent individual was left alone at a home.

Aryann Harper, 24, has been charged after she allegedly left the patient's residence after her relief worker was late to begin the next shift.

Arriving officers found the patient, a man, alone after Harper left the house. The man cannot be left alone for safety reasons, police say.

Further investigation from police revealed that Harper is employed by On-Site Companionship Services, which provides around-the-clock care to individuals with special needs and manages a location on North Avenue in Verona.

The criminal complaint details that there have been "several arrests of employees from this company for neglecting care-dependent individuals at this residence, including one incident involving the current resident on May 2, 2025."

Surveillance video provided by those who reported the incident to police shows Harper arguing on her cell phone at approximately 3:57 p.m.

Harper allegedly told the patient, "You are going to have to stay here while I leave."

The man, who was on the porch with Harper before she left the residence, then entered the home. Police arrived to find the man on the phone with Harper, with Harper believing it was acceptable to keep him on the phone after she left, the criminal complaint added.

Harper reportedly did not contact her employer about the incident, and at one time, her supervisor called, but Harper disconnected the call.

At approximately 4:15, another man identified as Eric Trowery arrived at the home, saying he was the supervisor for On-Site Companionship Services and claimed he was in the neighborhood to handle some paperwork.

Harper's relief arrived shortly thereafter Trowery's arrival.

Harper has been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person.