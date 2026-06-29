Man accused of attacking another man with beer mug in Verona bar fight surrenders to police

A man accused of brutally attacking another man inside a bar in Verona has surrendered to police.

Michael Powell of Oakmont turned himself in to the authorities on Monday. He is accused of attacking a 27-year-old man with a beer mug inside the Hula Bar on Saturday night. Powell is accused of smashing the mug over the victim's head.

The attack was caught on surveillance video, according to Verona Police Department Chief Tom Dessell.

"You could see on the video he is bleeding profusely from the neck and face area," Dessell said. "And the victim is taken aside and rendered first aid until officers arrive."

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent blood transfusions. He was released from the hospital on Monday night, according to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Powell and the other man began arguing after Powell made comments about female patrons. Powell allegedly asked a woman for a selfie, which made her uncomfortable. Court documents also state that Powell told the woman he came to the bar to see her.

The victim then had a conversation with Powell outside the bar, the criminal complaint says. The two went back inside, and the victim asked Powell to leave. That's when police say the assault happened.

"There were some words exchanged between the victim and the suspect at the time," Dessell said. "But through reviewing of the video inside the bar, it shows the suspect actively assaulting the victim."

Bystanders got Powell out of the bar, and he allegedly got into his vehicle and left before police arrived. Later, a staff member and other witnesses identified Powell from a photo lineup provided by officers.

Police also learned Powell mentioned he was moving to New York for a new job, but he turned himself in on Monday.

"We reached out to his wife and got his phone number and made a call as he was leaving the area," Dessell said. "He decided to contact an attorney, and they came to the station and turned themselves in."

Powell went before a judge on Monday night. His bond was set at $100. A public defender told the judge that Powell is a veteran and said PTSD may have affected this case.

KDKA-TV reached out to the bar's owner and several witnesses, but they didn't want to talk on Monday.