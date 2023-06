Crews called to vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to a crash Wednesday in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

Officials said the vehicle vs. motorcycle crash happened on Centre Avenue and Washington Place around 9 p.m.

One person sustained a serious leg injury, but their condition is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway.