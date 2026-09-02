Vehicle crashes into gas station near Kennywood Park, Route 837 shut down

A heavy police, fire, and medical presence is on the scene of a crash into a building near Kennywood Park.

The crash happened just off the Rankin Bridge in Whitaker Borough at the Gulf gas station, also known as Bob's Autotorium.

A car slammed into Bob's Autotorium early on Wednesday morning. Megan Shinn/KDKA-TV

Dispatch told KDKA-TV that the call came in just before 6 a.m., and multiple first responder units are on the scene.

It's not known at this time if anyone was injured.

This is not the first time a vehicle has slammed into the gas station just off the Rankin Bridge. In 2021, the owner, Bob Ackerman, told KDKA-TV that nine vehicles had crashed into his business in a span of six years.

"The speed limit on the bridge is 25 mph; no one goes 25 mph. If they would even maintain 35 mph, it would be OK. You can't go 70 or 80 on the bridge and expect to turn when you get to the end," Ackerman said.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest updates on KDKA-TV and KDKA.com.