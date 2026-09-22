How 10,000 pieces of adaptive equipment have made a difference in Pittsburgh children's lives

Variety the Children's Charity gave away its 10,000th piece of adaptive equipment, which comes at no cost to families who need it.

There were squeals of joy from something many of us take for granted — riding a bike. For 9-year-old Maeve Parkinson and her family, it brings so much joy because without this special bike from Variety the Children's Charity, bike-riding wouldn't even be possible.

"I can't even explain how fulfilling it is as a mom to be able to watch my kid do something that I never thought she'd be able to do," says Maeve's mother, Jessica Parkinson.

Maeve's joy riding the bike spreads to everyone around her, including her parents, Jessica and Rich, and her 5-year-old sister Nora, who says she loves when Maeve waves her arms while she's riding the bike because "she thinks it's a roller coaster."

"Maeve has a smile that just lights up your world, and watching her ride that bike, sitting that stroller on our way home, seeing her smile, doing arms up-it's just, it's amazing," Maeve's dad, Rich Parkinson, says.

The adaptive stroller from Variety helps the family go places like Kennywood and safely walk home from school. You can't buy this type of stroller in a store for older kids and teenagers. The Parkinsons call it her "chair."

Variety the Children's Charity gave away its 10,000th piece of adaptive equipment, which comes at no cost to families who need it. (Photo: KDKA)

"Trying to keep up with her is a challenge sometimes," Rich says. "We had several times where she tried to run out into the street, or she just got a little too far from me for safety reasons. And now we can just, we put her in her chair, and we just enjoy a nice walk home, and she loves it."

Maeve has Lamb-Shaffer syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder. She's nonverbal and can use a communication device to speak for her. Maeve pushes a button with the pictures and words for what she wants to say, and the iPad says it for her.

"When she couldn't get her point across to us, it makes you almost feel like a failure as a parent. And the fact now that she can tell me, it's just wonderful," Rich says.

Many kids who are nonverbal use the device at school but don't have one at home.

"The first time that she said 'Mom' was right when she turned 6 years old, and it was the first time I ever heard her say it, and it was coincidentally on Christmas, which was like the best gift I ever got," Jessica said.

The Parkinson family fun is contagious. Variety CEO Tom Baker and KDKA's Kristine Sorensen joined in the play and saw how the adaptive equipment distributed at the presentations helps build the ties that bond a family.

"You come to a presentation day, you see children whose lives are changed, you see family members whose lives are changed, you also see donors and community partners whose lives are changed because they're part of something," Baker said. "They know that later that night, later that weekend, the wonderful children that they've helped support through the bike or stroller are going to be out there in the world experiencing life to the fullest. "

The equipment from Variety helps families who are facing a lot of challenges experience the joys of childhood, including riding a bike, going to a theme park and hearing the words "I love you."

"Maeve doesn't understand that she's any different from any other kid, so this way, we don't even have to make her feel different," Jessica says. "Getting to be able to watch her be a kid is what I want as a mom, more than anything."

Every bike is made for each individual child's needs depending on their disability. Each bike costs $2,500. The adaptive strollers are $2,000, and the communication device is $1,200, but all of that is at no cost to the families who get them.

Many more families qualify than think they will. To see if Variety can help you, visit their website, and to learn about many more resources for kids and families, visit www.Kidsburgh.org.

KDKA is proud to partner with kidsburgh.org.