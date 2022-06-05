Diamondbacks claim Cole Tucker from Pirates
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed Cole Tucker off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
After the Diamondbacks claimed Tucker, he was optioned to Triple-A Reno, the team announced Sunday.
Tucker was born in Arizona and drafted in the first round by the Pirates in 2014.
The Pirates are playing the finale of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks Sunday, coming off a 2-1 win after rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.
