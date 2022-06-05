Watch CBS News
Professional Sports

Diamondbacks claim Cole Tucker from Pirates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed Cole Tucker off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

After the Diamondbacks claimed Tucker, he was optioned to Triple-A Reno, the team announced Sunday. 

Tucker was born in Arizona and drafted in the first round by the Pirates in 2014.   

The Pirates are playing the finale of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks Sunday, coming off a 2-1 win after rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 4:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.