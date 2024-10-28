Democrat tries to unseat Republican incumbent in state House District 44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In most state legislative districts in this region, incumbents are running for reelection often without an opponent, but not in the 44th House District where Republican Rep. Valerie Gaydos is facing a challenge from Democratic newcomer Hadley Haas.

Born in Moon, now living in Glen Osborne with two kids, Haas calls herself a community advocate.

"While I have a marketing and communications background, my work with public education and gun violence prevention is what brought me off the sidelines and into politics," Haas said.

In addition to more support for public schools and common-sense gun safety bills, Haas has focused on protecting reproductive rights, saying Gaydos is out of step with the values of the district on this and other issues.

"She voted no on a ghost gun ban," Haas said. "She voted no on wiping out school lunch debt for kids in school. She's been a proponent of charter schools that take money away from our public schools."

"I've talked to women in the underserved parts of our community who look at their daughters and fear for their economic stability if they don't have the right to make choices about their own bodies," Haas said.

Gaydos, now in her sixth year as state rep, says she wants a fourth term because there's more to do.

"I love the people in my district," Gaydos said. "I really do. And there are a lot of things yet that have to be done. One, we need to get jobs rolling. We need to get more affordable health care. That's something I've been working on, particularly for small businesses."

Gaydos calls herself pro-life but allows abortions in the case of rape, incest and the life or health of the mother. As for Pennsylvania's Abortion Control Act that permits abortions through the 23rd week of pregnancy, she says, "Right now, I support the current law as it stands, and I do not see any changes coming down the pike that I would support."

Gaydos calls Haas a single-issue candidate in a district that has much broader interests than abortion rights.

"You can't just focus on one thing to solve our community's problems. They are much more complex and it requires more comprehensive thinking. And that's where I come in," Gaydos said.

The 44th District includes 15 communities in southwestern Allegheny County along the Ohio River and out toward Pittsburgh International Airport, including Sewickley, Leetsdale, Moon and North Fayette.

This is another race in which both parties have invested resources. Democrats see it as the one potential state House pick-up for them in this region.