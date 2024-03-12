Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez resigns, effective April 6

UVALDE – The city of Uvalde announced Tuesday afternoon that Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez has resigned, effective April 6.

"The City of Uvalde is grateful to Chief Rodriguez for his 26 years of service to our community and we wish him the best as he pursues new career opportunities," said Mayor Cody Smith.

Assistant Chief of Police Homer Delgado will be named interim chief of police, Smith said.

Rodriguez was the chief when the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School took place in May 2022, but was out of town that day. Lt. Mariano Pargas was running the department during the shooting. Pargas has since left the department.

