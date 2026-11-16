Pennsylvania leaders submit proposal to bring U.S. Space Academy to Pittsburgh region

Pennsylvania leaders have submitted a formal proposal to bring the new, permanent United States Space Academy to the Pittsburgh region, with plans for a campus near Pittsburgh International Airport.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Dave McCormick, Penn State University, the Keystone Space Collaborative and Pittsburgh International Airport announced the proposal Monday, responding to an August 2026 executive order from President Trump and a request for information from NASA.

Under the proposal, the academy would be built on 300 acres of publicly owned land at Southfield Business Park, next to Pittsburgh International Airport. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the permanent campus opening in fall 2031.

The academy would initially accommodate 1,200 students, with the potential to expand to serve as many as 4,000.

Pennsylvania has committed $285 million to the project, including $85 million in state funding for construction and transportation improvements. The proposal also calls for raising an initial private endowment of $200 million.

A rendering of the potential campus. Photo Credit: Governor's Office of Communications

"Pennsylvania is now uniquely positioned to welcome the United States Space Academy - building off our robust space industry and world-class research universities - to launch the next generation of America's scientists, engineers, astronauts, and servicemembers and ensure America remains the global leader in space," said Gov. Shapiro.

While the permanent campus is under construction, the first 300 students would begin classes in 2028 at the former Pittsburgh Technical College campus in North Fayette Township. The site has existing student housing, laboratories and classrooms.

Once the permanent campus opens, the former college property would become an innovation district with additional laboratories, classrooms, business incubators and housing.

Penn State would lead curriculum development alongside six other research universities in Pennsylvania. Students would study fields including artificial intelligence, robotics, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and space-related research.

"Pennsylvania has the talent, technology, and industrial strength to help America win the race for space dominance," said Sen. McCormick. "Bringing the U.S. Space Academy to Pittsburgh would build on those strengths, create new opportunities for Pennsylvanians, and train the next generation of leaders who will ensure America remains the world's leader in space."

The United States Space Academy would be the nation's first new service academy since 1955, according to the announcement.